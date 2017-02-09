Russia, Turkey should not be treated as 'Second-Rate' powers – Turkish FM

Russia, Turkey should not be treated as 'Second-Rate' powers – Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The importance of Russia and Turkey in the international arena should not be underestimated, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

Turkey is trying to normalize relations with Russia despite the fact that many issues remain unsolved, Cavusoglu stressed.

"Turkey does not deserve being treated as a second-rate state. Neither should Russia be treated as a second-rate state. This does not mean that Russia does not have problems," Cavusoglu said at a conference held in the Elcano Royal Institute.

The statement comes amid Turkey-Russia cooperation in settling the Syrian crisis.

News.Az

News.Az