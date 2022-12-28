Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Türkiye start practical implementation of gas hub project — Gazprom

Russia, Türkiye start practical implementation of gas hub project — Gazprom

Russia and Türkiye have already started working on implementation of the gas hub project in Türkiye, CEO Aleksey Miller said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Türkiye and we have recently started working out the gas hub project in this country. This decision was made at the level of heads of two states and we have already initiated its practical execution," Miller noted.

The gas hub will make possible to support transparent and fair pricing on the natural gas market, the chief executive said.



