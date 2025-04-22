Russia warns Armenia: Choose between EAEU and EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has expressed concern over Armenia's growing interest in aligning with the European Union, warning that such a shift could jeopardize the advantages Yerevan currently enjoys as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, speaking to journalists, emphasized that Armenia’s potential move toward EU integration is at odds with its commitments under the EAEU framework, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Naturally, Armenia's aspiration to join the EU is a concern for us, because such an aspiration is incompatible with this country's membership in the EAEU and we talk about this in our regular contacts with our Armenian colleagues," the diplomat said.

"It is well known that Armenia is developing dynamically thanks to its participation in the EAEU, and economic growth is observed in all the regions that are key for Yerevan. And this is a huge asset that Armenia could lose if the West draws it into its geopolitical game in an attempt to separate Armenia from Russia and other natural allies," he added.

News.Az