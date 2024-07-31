Russia warns of further escalation in Middle East after Hamas leader’s assassination

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian embassy in Iran has condemned the politically motivated assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

The embassy stated that the assassination is an "absolutely unacceptable political crime" that will further escalate tensions in the Middle East and negatively impact ceasefire talks for the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Russian media.Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran.The Iranian state television also reported Haniyeh’s death, noting that an investigation into the assassination is ongoing and that the results will be announced soon.Israel has made no immediate announcement about the assassination.

