The Russian army has initiated a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, where the UAF conducted an invasion in early August. Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense and prominent pro-military Telegram channels confirmed the beginning of active combat operations in the region.

Apti Alaudinov, commander of the "Akhmat" special forces and deputy head of the main military-political administration of the Russian Armed Forces, reported that Russian forces managed to liberate several settlements in the Kursk region. He emphasized the significance of these achievements but did not disclose the names of the liberated areas.The Telegram channel "Rybar," known for its ties to the Russian General Staff, provided more details, stating that the counteroffensive is concentrated in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region. According to the channel, the Russian army liberated the settlements of Gordeevka and Vnezapnoye, previously controlled by Ukrainian forces.Additionally, the Telegram channel "Dva Mayora" reported that Russian units from the 51st Paratrooper Regiment and the 155th Marine Brigade are actively involved in the fighting. They are advancing near the settlements of Byakhovo, Snagost, and Apanasovka and are engaged in battles with the UAF for Viktorovka.The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState also confirmed the Russian offensive, stating that Russian troops had crossed the Seym River in the Glushkovsky district and continued advancing through smaller rivers. Analysts believe the situation on the left flank of the UAF grouping in the Kursk region is deteriorating.

News.Az