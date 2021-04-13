Russian, Azerbaijani military in close dialogue over debris of Iskander missiles, Kremlin says

The issue of Baku’s claims that some debris of Iskander-M missiles has been found in Nagorno-Karabakh is being closely discussed by the Russian and Azerbaijani military, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Military officials are engaged in a close dialogue. All corresponding questions are being discussed," Peskov added.

News.Az