Russian billionaire Potanin buys 25% stake in cloud provider Selectel
Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has acquired a 25% stake in IT infrastructure provider Selectel, according to T-Technologies, one of the companies involved.

The stake was purchased through Catalytic People, a joint venture between Potanin’s holding company Interros and T-Technologies, the owner of online lender T-Bank, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal is valued at around 16 billion roubles ($206 million).

Potanin, CEO and largest shareholder of metals giant Nornickel, has been expanding his technology investments.

Earlier this year, he acquired a 9.95% stake in Russian internet firm Yandex, often called "Russia’s Google."

Selectel has reported a 42% year-on-year revenue increase for the first nine months of 2025, reaching 13.5 billion roubles, T-Technologies said.


