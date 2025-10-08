Russian companies boosting fuel production, deputy prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian companies are increasing refining and fuel production volumes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, News.az reports, citing TASS.

“The Ministry of Energy is working closely with oil companies on production and logistics. Exports were restricted in particular, and all these factors help saturate the domestic market,” Novak said.

He added that Russia plans to further increase fuel output by bringing upgraded facilities at oil refineries online in 2025–2026.

News.Az