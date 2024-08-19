Putin: Russian companies feel quite comfortable in Azerbaijani market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian companies feel quite comfortable in the Azerbaijani market, said President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“This includes companies like LUKOIL, KAMAZ, which has established an assembly plant, Sollers, and UAZ. They are operating successfully, and there are prospects for further development. We are grateful to the regions of Azerbaijan for the favorable conditions they have created for their operations. Transmashholding signed another contract in February for the production of a large batch of Russian trains for the Baku metro,” the Russian leader emphasized.He also reported that the United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, in collaboration with the Baku Shipyard, is beginning the production of modern river-sea class tankers for transporting petroleum products.Putin stressed that Russia places great importance on the development of multifaceted friendly relations with Azerbaijan.“These relations are based on the principles of equality, mutual consideration of interests, and, of course, the close human and cultural ties that have united our peoples for centuries,” he added.Putin also expressed gratitude to Aliyev for his attention to the Russian language.“In Azerbaijan, the Russian language is widely and freely used. We feel that this trend is actively supported by the leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ilham Heydarovich, we appreciate your attention to the Russian language,” the Russian leader stated.He also mentioned that the initiative to establish a Russian-Azerbaijani University in Baku is being discussed. “The President of Azerbaijan has supported this initiative. I hope that we will implement it relatively quickly,” Putin added.

News.Az