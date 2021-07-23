Russian company ready to expand supply of train wagons to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian "RM Rail" company is ready to expand the supply of rail cars to Azerbaijan, Alexei Savelyev, a company representative, said at the event entitled "Business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of ROSEXIMBANK JSC in Baku".

“RM Rail and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC have recently signed a corresponding contract for the supply of the company's goods,” Savelyev said.

"The rail cars have the most favorable floor area, capacity and the list of transported goods for the client," he added.

News.Az