Russian darts star Boris Koltsov suspended over Macau tournament and Flag controversy

Russia’s leading darts player, Boris Koltsov, and Vice President of the Russian Darts Federation (FDR), Nail Aksyanov, have been suspended following their participation in an international tournament that featured the use of the Russian flag and anthem during the awards ceremony.

The Appeals Sports and Disciplinary Committee has banned 18-time Russian champion Boris Koltsov from competing in FDR-sanctioned events for six months. Vice President Nail Aksyanov received a harsher penalty, a one-and-a-half-year suspension, News.Az reports, citing Sport Baza.

The sanctions stem from a trip organized by Aksyanov in June, when he accompanied Russian athletes to a darts tournament in Macau. The team achieved strong results, winning eight medals in total: two gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Aksyanov denied any wrongdoing at the May event known as the “Red Square” tournament, stating that it fully complied with regulations.

