Russian drone strike hits Chernihiv apartment, 1 dead - VIDEO

A Russian drone strike hit a high-rise apartment building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Christmas Day, killing one person and injuring five, including a child.

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, confirmed that the five-story building suffered severe damage, including a large hole on the third floor and dozens of shattered windows. A fire broke out in one of the apartments, and emergency services are working to contain it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Chernihiv city council said four of the injured were hospitalized, and rescue teams are conducting urgent emergency repairs once the firefighting operations are completed. Nearby buildings were also damaged by the strike.

This attack follows a wave of intensified Russian strikes on Chernihiv. On December 24, a drone targeted a high-rise building, causing a fire and damaging vehicles, while another strike hit a critical energy facility, leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

Authorities also reported that a Russian drone carrying cluster munitions was neutralized in the region, and drone debris was found in Koriukivka district.

The strikes underscore the continued attacks on civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv, raising concerns about escalating violence in northern Ukraine.

