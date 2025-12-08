Russian drone hits Chernihiv, 3 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone crashed near a residential building in Chernihiv, Ukraine, causing damage and injuring three people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported on Monday.

The explosion damaged windows, doors, vehicles, and a gas pipeline, which firefighters quickly secured. One of the injured has been hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A mobile heating and support station (“Point of Invincibility”) was deployed at the site, and DSNS psychologists have assisted 24 people so far.

Russian forces regularly target Chernihiv with drones and missiles. Recent disinformation claims about a larger offensive have been confirmed as false by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Authorities urge residents to stay calm and rely on official updates as information remains a key front in ongoing attacks.

