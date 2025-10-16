News.az
Chernihiv
Tag:
Chernihiv
Drone strike in Chernihiv injures 10, including children
26 Dec 2025-13:58
Russian drone strike hits Chernihiv apartment, 1 dead -
VIDEO
25 Dec 2025-16:35
Russian drone hits Chernihiv, 3 injured
08 Dec 2025-11:30
Ukraine faces nearly 150,000 square kilometers of mine contamination
26 Nov 2025-14:25
Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv again
29 Oct 2025-11:34
Russia strikes Ukraine’s Chernihiv region: Fires reported, casualties confirmed
28 Oct 2025-12:40
Russia strikes energy facilities in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk, causing power outages
21 Oct 2025-12:59
Russia strikes power grid in Chernihiv, thousands left without electricity
20 Oct 2025-13:50
Russia strikes Nova Poshta depot in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region
16 Oct 2025-17:25
Russian drone attack leaves 50,000 without power in Ukraine's Chernihiv
04 Oct 2025-12:25
