Russian drone strike sparks fire in Ukraine's Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of September 3–4, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Odesa, causing a fire in a warehouse and damaging a cargo truck, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

"Russian troops carried out a strike on the city, causing a fire in a warehouse and damage to a cargo vehicle," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Over 40 firefighters from the State Emergency Service, the National Guard’s fire unit, and volunteers worked together to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control swiftly.

News.Az