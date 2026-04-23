Woman killed as Russia strikes Ukraine railway

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A Russian drone strike on railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region has killed a civilian woman, according to regional authorities.

The attack occurred overnight, when drones targeted transport infrastructure in the area, damaging railway facilities and prompting emergency response teams to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Zhytomyr Oblast officials confirmed that the strike hit civilian transport infrastructure and resulted in at least one fatality. The victim, a woman, was killed during the attack, while rescue workers and law enforcement continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

The head of the regional military administration said repair crews were already working alongside emergency services as investigations into the destruction continue.

Rail infrastructure in Ukraine has increasingly been targeted during the ongoing war, with authorities reporting repeated strikes on both passenger and freight routes in recent weeks.

Ukrainian officials have previously accused Russia of attempting to justify attacks on rail systems through disinformation campaigns, including false claims that civilian trains are being used for military purposes.

Despite such claims, railway operators continue to stress that the network primarily serves civilian transport, including daily passenger services across the country.

The latest strike adds to a series of recent attacks on transport infrastructure, raising continued concerns over civilian safety and the stability of critical services in frontline regions.

News.Az