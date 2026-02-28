Russian embassy in Iran advises its citizens to depart via Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Embassy in Iran is advising its citizens to exit the country through Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The embassy reports that the optimal routes for exiting Iran are through Astara to Azerbaijan and via the Nurduz/Agarak border crossing to Armenia. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance," the diplomatic mission said in a statement, News.Az reports.

It should be noted that on the morning of February 28, Israel, together with the US, carried out strikes on facilities in Iran. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli territory. Additionally, Iranian forces attacked four US military bases located in Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace.

News.Az