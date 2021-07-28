Russian expert on shooting on border: Yerevan aims to show that Karabakh conflict is not over

+ ↺ − 16 px

By provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Yerevan aims to show that the conflict is not over for them, Sergey Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies of Russia and political scientist, told News.Az.

Earlier the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Kalbajar region were once again subjected to intensive shelling. Afterward, upon Russia's initiative, a truce was achieved on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from 10:00 Baku time. However, the Armenian party continues to escalate the situation and bombard Azerbaijani positions, using tanks and 120-millimeter mortars.

The expert noted that this rhetoric and provocations of the Armenian side take place against the background of the fact that after Azerbaijan's military victory last autumn and the signing of a trilateral statement, Baku has repeatedly stated about the end of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the need for a post-conflict settlement, in particular the conclusion of a peace agreement between the parties.

"The reason is also that not only the authorities in Yerevan but also the Armenian society, in general, is shocked by the results of the Second Karabakh War and is not able to accept them. Therefore, various factions, particularly within the Armenian armed forces themselves, continue their own individual warfare."

