Russian foreign ministry blames Ukraine for Crimea bridge "attack"

Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday held the Ukrainian government responsible for an “attack” on the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to occupied Crimea, echoing claims from other senior officials in Moscow, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime,” Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel. “This regime is a terrorist one and has all the signs of an international organized criminal group.”

The Kremlin said earlier that it had opened an official investigation into what the Russian Investigative Committee calls “a terrorist act committed by the special services of Ukraine.”

