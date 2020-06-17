Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to hold videoconference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting dedicated to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is planned to be held in the format of a video conference till late July, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

“The co-chairs are in constant contact with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Last month, they held a joint video conference to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The next meeting is planned before the end of this month, we will preliminary inform, of course. We understand that when the borders will be opened and the restrictions on making the international flights, which were introduced, as is known, in connection with the coronavirus, will be removed, the face-to-face meetings will be held,” she said.

News.Az