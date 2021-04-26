Russian, French leaders discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Karabakh during a telephone conversation.

The presidents discussed the developments in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, highlighting that the situation in the region remains calm and expressing readiness to coordinate on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Kremlin reported on Monday.

"The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region was reviewed. It was noted with satisfaction that the situation remains calm and planned work continues to implement the statements of the Russian and Azerbaijani presidents and the Armenian prime minister of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Mutual readiness to coordinate on various aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, particularly through the OSCE Minsk Group, was expressed," the statement reads.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az