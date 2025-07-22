Russian lawmakers propose year-round military conscription bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chair and deputy chair of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee have proposed a bill that would allow military conscription (distinct from mobilization) to occur year-round, if authorized by a presidential decree.

An explanatory note accompanying the bill says that conducting medical exams, psychological assessments, and draft board meetings throughout the year would help ease the burden on enlistment offices and improve the overall quality of mandatory military service, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Currently, conscription in Russia takes place twice a year — between April 1 and July 15, and again from October 1 to December 31 — under existing presidential decrees.

News.Az