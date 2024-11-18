Russian LNG flows to France in record amounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

France's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas have reached an all-time high this year, News.az reports citing TASS .

According to its information, France has imported more Russian LNG year-to-date than in any other full year since it started receiving gas from Russia in 2018. Deliveries to Dunkerque increased by an especially whopping amount.However, Bloomberg notes that it is unclear how much of the Russian LNG imported into France is actually consumed there. Once the LNG is regasified and enters the network, it can freely be transported to other European countries.

News.Az