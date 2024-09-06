+ ↺ − 16 px

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed the relations between Russia and North Korea while speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF),m NEws.Az reports citing Lenta.ru.

According to her, both countries are currently going through incredible challenges of the sanctions war. "We are together in the same region and subregion, we have a number of coinciding views on the international situation," she noted.In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an official visit to Vietnam , said that Western sanctions against North Korea imposed under the auspices of the UN Security Council were very strange and reminded him of the siege of Leningrad.Earlier, Putin said that the UN Security Council sancti

News.Az