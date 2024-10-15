+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that a Mi-28NM helicopter conducted an airstrike against Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the border area of the Kursk region.

"The army aviation crew on Mi-28NM helicopter has struck Ukrainian personnel and armored vehicles in border area of Kursk region with air strike weapons. The attack was carried out with air missiles on reconnaissance enemy targets," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to the airborne forward air controller’s report, Ukrainian personnel and armored military equipment were destroyed.Moreover, the ministry stated that crews of Russia's Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, crews of Tyulpan mortars of the Battlegroup East launched strikes on the Ukrainian armed forces soldiers in Donetsk.The main task of the artillerymen is to prevent the retreating units of the Ukrainian armed forces from entrenching themselves in new positions in the forest belts on the Vremevsky section of the South Donetsk direction.

News.Az