A Russian missile attack struck the central Ukrainian city of Poltava early Thursday morning, resulting in two confirmed deaths and leaving eleven others injured, local and military officials reported.

The assault occurred around 9 a.m. local time and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, igniting multiple fires across the area. Governor Volodymyr Kohut confirmed the casualties and destruction during a press briefing, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Ukraine’s Land Forces disclosed that one of the missile strikes hit the Poltava conscription office, a key local military facility, setting it ablaze. In addition, a separate strike near the conscription center caused a fire at a nearby private residence.

Emergency response teams are currently working on-site to contain the fires and assist those affected. Military authorities have promised to provide further information on the situation and the condition of the victims as it becomes available.

This attack marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict affecting central Ukraine, underscoring the continued risks to civilian areas amid military operations.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported they had tracked 165 enemy air targets, including:

- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

- 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles

- 8 X-22/32 cruise missiles

- 8 X-101/X-55cm cruise missiles

- 10 guided aviation missiles X-59/X-69

- 2 guided aviation missiles X-31P

- 123 Shahed drones and mimicking drones

News.Az