Russian missiles fired on Chernihiv region prompt evacuations, Ukrainian officials say

Russian forces fired three missiles on Pryluky district in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, forcing evacuations of some residents due to the fear of fire spreading, according to officials, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

A still image of the aftermath showed a massive, black plume of smoke rising above the skyline.

“At about 1:15 p.m., the occupiers fired three missiles at Pryluky in the Chernihiv region,” Ukraine’s Operational Command “North” said in a statement on Facebook.

Evacuations have been announced for the villages of Zaiizd, Petrivske, Tykhe and Sukhostavets of Pryluky district.

"The reason for that is the threat of fire spreading," said Serhii Boldyrev, director of the Department of Civil Defense of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, told Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

While there are no known casualties, the Chernihiv region has not been a regular target of Russian strikes or shelling recently.

In March of this year, Chernihiv “suffered great losses,” specifically the city of Chernihiv, after coming under sustained Russian attack leaving scores dead.

Chernihiv was then occupied by Russian forces, but they withdrew in April.

