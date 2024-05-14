Russian official corroborates withdrawal of border guards from Armenian-Azerbaijani border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan has appealed to withdraw temporary operational groups of Russian border guards from the line of demarcation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the relevant decision has already been made, candidate for the post of FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said during the meeting in the Federation Council, News.az reports.

According to him, the Armenian side requested to withdraw temporary task forces from the borderline and to close the problem of presence in those areas, which were not legally defined in any way.He also noted that the border checkpoint at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport will be closed soon.At the same time, as Bortnikov emphasized, the Russian side was asked to continue guarding the border with Türkiye and Iran.

News.Az