Russian Olympic chief urges to intensify national anti-doping work

"Today’s one of the most important tasks is to revive our system of the fight against doping, for RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) to be reinstated and for the laboratory to resume its work," Zhukov said, TASS reports.

"We must make it clear for ourselves that the fight against doping is not just for the sake of box-checking, as it is first of all is necessary for us, for our young athletes. They must be aware of that since the very start," the ROC president added.

One of the most important tasks for the Russian government is the construction of new sports facilities across the country, he went on.

"Physical culture and sports is in very high demand at many regional places as I see during my numerous travels, particularly in Siberia, where the demand is extremely high," Zhukov said. "Sports tournaments in Russia and participation of our athletes at international competitions inspired people and we see a great demand for sports."

"We must decently meet this demand by increasing the scale of construction works (of sports facilities), improving the state of children’s and youth sports schools and raising up (Olympic) reserve," the ROC president said.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

Two years ago, the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation of the activities of RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency), the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting in January 2016, control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

News.Az

