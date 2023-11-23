Russian peacekeepers close down another post in Garabagh region of Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh has closed down another temporary observation post, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, News.az reports.

It is reported that the observation post was located in the Lachin region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed on part of the territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.

