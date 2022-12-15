Yandex metrika counter

Russian peacekeepers' supply vehicle pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin road (PHOTO)

Supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers has recently passed along the Lachin road of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Previously, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis [holding a peaceful protest rally near Shusha, close to the peacekeepers’ post] allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The fact that the above vehicles passed along the Lachin road are clear evidence that the Azerbaijani protesters didn’t block the Lachin road, contrary to Armenian reports.


