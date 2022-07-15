Russian president sacks Roscosmos chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree relieving Dmitry Rogozin of his duties as head of the Roscosmos state space corporation, News.Az reports citing the Kremlin’s website.

The decree comes into effect on the day of its signing.

Rogozin, 58, led the corporation for a little over four years, since late May 2018.

News.Az