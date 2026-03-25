Israel, Iran exchange fresh airstrikes

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a Telegram post it had launched a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure across Tehran.

The strikes hit a residential area in the city, with rescuers searching the rubble, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also launched a new wave of attacks against locations in Israel including Tel Aviv and Kiryat Shmona, as well as US bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state media reported.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled fresh ​drone attacks, without stating where they originated.

Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait's Civil Aviation ‌Authority said.