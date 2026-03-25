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Israel, Iran exchange fresh airstrikes

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Israel, Iran exchange fresh airstrikes
Source: IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a Telegram post it had launched a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure across Tehran.

The strikes hit a residential area in the city, with rescuers searching the rubble, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also launched a new wave of attacks against locations in Israel including Tel Aviv and Kiryat Shmona, as well as US bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state media reported.

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Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said they had repelled fresh ​drone attacks, without stating where they originated.

Drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties, Kuwait's Civil Aviation ‌Authority said.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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