IAEA, Russia review risks near Bushehr nuclear plant

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Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), held a phone call with Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, to address recent concerning reports of military activity near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Rosatom previously built the plant’s first 1-gigawatt unit and is currently working on additional units at the site, which remains Iran’s only nuclear power facility, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement shared on X, the IAEA said that, in line with its seven key principles on nuclear safety and security, Grossi stressed that military actions must not endanger the physical integrity of nuclear power plants or the safety of their staff, who need secure conditions to perform their critical duties.



News.Az