Tehran denies Trump’s claims of US-Iran talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed recent assertions by US President Donald Trump regarding ongoing talks.

In an interview with India Today, Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said: "We have made it clear yesterday there is no talks or negotiations between Iran and the US. We’ve had a very catastrophic experience, I should say, of the US diplomacy," News.Az reports.

"We were attacked two times within a span of nine months when we were in the middle of a negotiating process to resolve the nuclear issue. So this was a betrayal of diplomacy," he stated.