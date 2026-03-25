Bruce Campbell pauses Evil Dead projects after cancer diagnosis

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Bruce Campbell, the iconic star of the Evil Dead franchise, revealed on March 2 that he is facing a treatable but incurable cancer diagnosis, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 67-year-old actor is stepping back from major commitments, including convention appearances and film projects, to focus on treatment through the summer while maintaining his signature optimism.

Taking to social media, Campbell described the situation as an “opportunity” and stressed that he was “not trying to enlist sympathy,” wanting fans to hear directly from him. Known for his role as Ash Williams, he emphasized that he is “a tough old son-of-a-bitch” with strong support systems aiding his recovery.

The announcement came as a surprise to the entertainment world, as Campbell has been actively involved in multiple projects and fan conventions. His statement signals a notable shift in his normally busy schedule, as he prioritizes his health over professional obligations for the coming months.

Months before his cancer diagnosis, Campbell had already decided to reduce his involvement in Evil Dead Burn, the franchise’s upcoming July 2026 release. In conversations with filmmakers, Campbell realized the studio system’s complexity wasn’t for him anymore. He remains an executive producer but transferred most duties to longtime collaborators Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert.

During a script development meeting for Evil Dead Burn, Campbell received twenty pages of notes in response to a ten-page treatment. That experience crystallized his decision. “I got tired of arguing points with someone who’s 26 years old about story and structure,” he explained, choosing independence over studio politics and endless approval emails.

News.Az