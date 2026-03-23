Iran claims to have shot down US LUCAS drone
- 23 Mar 2026 19:39
- 23 Mar 2026 20:03
- 1052730
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-claims-to-have-shot-down-us-lucas-drone Copied
Source: US Army
Iranian sources have claimed that their air defense forces downed a U.S. LUCAS drone in the southeast of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The LUCAS (Low‑cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) is a U.S. one‑way attack drone developed from reverse engineering Iran’s Shahed‑136 loitering munition, and has been deployed by U.S. forces in recent operations in the Middle East.
By Nijat Babayev