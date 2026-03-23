Iran claims to have shot down US LUCAS drone

Iran claims to have shot down US LUCAS drone

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Iranian sources have claimed that their air defense forces downed a U.S. LUCAS drone in the southeast of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The LUCAS (Low‑cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System) is a U.S. one‑way attack drone developed from reverse engineering Iran’s Shahed‑136 loitering munition, and has been deployed by U.S. forces in recent operations in the Middle East.

News.Az