Belarusian President Lukashenko visits North Korea for first time

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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko began on Wednesday his first official visit to North Korea.

The two-day visit aims to deepen ties and "identify key areas of mutual interest and the most promising projects for implementation", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko met in September in Beijing when they attended a military parade at Tiananmen Square, where the North Korean leader reportedly extended an invitation.

In a letter to Lukashenko earlier this month, Kim said he was "willing to expand and develop the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation... to a new, higher stage in line with the demands of the new era", the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The Belarusian leader in return said that "Minsk affirms it has an interest in actively expanding political and economic ties with Pyongyang at all levels".

News.Az