Russian President urges Iran to take 'zero enrichment' nuclear deal with US

Photo: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium, News.az reports citing TASS.

Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim denied the report, quoting an "informed source" as saying Putin had not sent any message to Iran in this regard.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

