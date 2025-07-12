Russian President urges Iran to take 'zero enrichment' nuclear deal with US

Russian President urges Iran to take 'zero enrichment' nuclear deal with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials that he supports the idea of a nuclear deal in which Iran is unable to enrich uranium, News.az reports citing TASS.

Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim denied the report, quoting an "informed source" as saying Putin had not sent any message to Iran in this regard.

News.Az