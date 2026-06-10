Ukrainian drone strike hits historic museum in Crimea

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Ukrainian drones struck a historic war museum in Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea, local authorities said on Wednesday, as officials also reduced nighttime train services amid continuing air attacks.

The museum commemorates the 1853–1856 Crimea War between the Russian Empire and a coalition that included the Ottoman Empire. Sevastopol's Russian-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the museum's roof caught fire following the strike but provided no details on casualties or the extent of the damage, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Razvozhayev condemned the attack, while elsewhere in Crimea authorities scaled back overnight train operations after a recent drone strike injured a train driver and killed his assistant. Russian-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said the measure was introduced to improve safety.

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The Black Sea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, is also facing fuel shortages following recent Ukrainian drone attacks at the height of the holiday season.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts remain stalled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently proposed direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an offer rejected by Moscow. Following the train attack, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of undermining attempts to achieve a peaceful settlement.

Drone alerts were also reported in several Russian regions. Authorities in Samara said air defenses were repelling attacks near Novokuibyshevsk, a major oil hub hosting refineries operated by Rosneft. Residents were urged to seek shelter and public transport services were temporarily suspended.

Regional officials in Rostov and Vladimir reported fires caused by falling drone debris and attacks on industrial facilities. Air raid alerts were also issued in several regions far from the Ukrainian border, including Khanty-Mansiysk, Perm, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk.

News.Az