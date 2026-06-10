Ukrainian missiles and drones hit Russian oil and industrial sites in long-range strikes

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Ukrainian drones and missiles reportedly struck an oil refinery in Samara and a manufacturing facility in Cheboksary during overnight long-range attacks on June 10.

The Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Samara, located around 800 kilometres from the Ukraine-Russia border, was set on fire following a drone strike, while an air raid alert had been issued earlier in the night due to a reported missile threat, Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

In Cheboksary in Chuvashia a research and production facility was also struck by Ukrainian missiles. The site is reported to supply components for Russia’s defence industry, including parts used in Orion drones and Iskander missile systems, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The facility is operated by VNIIR-Progress, which has been sanctioned by Kyiv and its Western allies.

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Cheboksary lies approximately 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Russia.

The Vtorovo oil pumping station in Vladimir Oblast was also reportedly targeted, with a fire breaking out at the site following the strike. Earlier reports indicated the same facility had been hit in a previous Ukrainian drone attack on May 24, according to Ukraine’s Security Service.

Ukrainian forces have continued to target military and energy infrastructure deep inside Russian territory as part of efforts to disrupt Moscow’s wartime logistics.

Separately, traffic on the Chonhar Bridge in occupied Kherson Oblast was suspended after a Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian-installed authorities. The Ukrainian military confirmed damage to a bridge near the village of Chonhar linking occupied Crimea with Russian-controlled territory.

In another reported operation, Ukrainian drones struck the Semikolodyansk oil depot near Yedi Quyu in Crimea, while special operations units said they had taken partial control of a Russian land supply route to the peninsula.

Ukraine also confirmed strikes on the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in Leningrad Oblast during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum period, as Kyiv continued its campaign against energy infrastructure deep within Russia.

News.Az