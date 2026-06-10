Pakistan air strikes kill 13 in Afghanistan

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At least 13 people, including 11 children, were killed after Pakistani military air strikes targeted three provinces in Afghanistan, according to Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid said the strikes hit Kunar, Khost and Paktika provinces, leaving at least 14 others injured, all of them women and children, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Pakistani security officials said the operation targeted hideouts and facilities allegedly used by Pakistani militants to launch attacks against Pakistan. There was no immediate official comment from the Pakistani military or government.

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Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of harboring militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Taliban authorities have consistently denied.

The latest escalation threatens to undermine a period of relative calm between the two neighboring countries following months of tensions and clashes. Pakistan and Afghanistan fought their most serious confrontation in years in February before agreeing to a fragile ceasefire in March.

China has been attempting to mediate between the two sides in an effort to prevent further deterioration of relations and maintain stability in the region.

News.Az