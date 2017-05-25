Russian region's governor talks support for promoting Azerbaijani goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Leningrad region is ready to render logistics support for promoting Azerbaijani goods in the big Russian and European markets, Alexander Drozdenko, the

Drozdenko made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan's Consul General in St. Petersburg Sultan Gasimov, said a message posted on the website of the Leningrad region’s government May 25, according to Trend.

Drozdenko added that the Leningrad region is ready to greatly expand ties in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural areas with Azerbaijan.

As part of the meeting, Drozdenko and Gasimov discussed the preparation of an agreement on cooperation between the governments of the Leningrad region and Azerbaijan.

Drozdenko stressed the active participation of the representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in social projects and cultural events of the region.

"We see great potential for expanding economic cooperation," Drozdenko said.

In his turn, Gasimov said that the most important tasks are to preserve and develop ties in the humanitarian and cultural areas, support friendly and good-neighborly relations in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Gasimov stressed the importance of the Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission and invited the delegation of the Leningrad region to visit Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az

News.Az