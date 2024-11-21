Russian State Duma approves federal budget for 2025-2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, has approved the draft federal budget for 2025, along with the planning period for 2026-2027, in its third and final reading, News.az reports citing TASS .

According to the document, federal budget revenues are forecast to be 40.296 trillion rubles ($404.8 bln) in 2025, 41.84 trillion rubles ($420.3 bln) in 2026, and 43.154 trillion rubles ($433.5 bln) in 2027.Expenditures are expected at 41.469 trillion rubles ($416.6 bln) in 2025, 44.022 trillion rubles ($442.2 bln) in 2026, and 45.915 trillion rubles ($461.2 bln) in 2027.Deficit of federal budget is going to total 1.173 trillion rubles ($12 bln) in 2025, 2.181 trillion rubles in 2026, and 2.761 trillion rubles in 2027.Russia’s GDP is projected at 214 trillion rubles in 2025 (up by 2.5%), 230 trillion rubles in 2026 (up by 2.6%), and at 248 trillion rubles in 2027 (up by 2.8%).The ceiling of the state foreign debt will be $61.1 bln as of January 1, 2026, $59.2 bln as of January 1, 2027, and $56.5 bln as of January 1, 2028.Inflation is expected at 4.5% in 2025, and at 4% in 2026 and 2027.

News.Az