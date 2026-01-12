Russian strike damages Odesa, cuts power to district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian overnight attack on Odesa caused damage to buildings and power outages in parts of the city, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

The attack damaged both infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. In the Peresypskyi district, electricity is temporarily unavailable, with specialists working to restore service. Heating, water, and sewage systems are reportedly functioning normally, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have set up an operational headquarters at the attack site, providing compensation and support under the state program “eRecovery” and the city budget. A warming center has also been opened for affected residents. Utility crews are boarding up broken windows and securing damaged structures.

Preliminary reports indicate two injuries. One private house was completely destroyed, while four others sustained varying degrees of damage.

This follows a previous drone attack on January 9, when residents were advised to remain in safe locations as Russian forces targeted the city from the Black Sea.

News.Az