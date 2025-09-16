Russian strike Epicenter logistics hub near Kyiv - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire broke out at the Epicenter logistics center in Kyiv region’s Fastiv district on Sept. 16 following a Russian attack, according to local authorities and social media reports. A large column of black smoke was visible from afar.

Emergency services are working at the site. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) confirmed that warehouse facilities were hit during the latest strike, causing a massive blaze. No casualties have yet been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Photos and videos shared online show the aftermath of the attack, with flames engulfing the logistics hub.

News.Az