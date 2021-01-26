Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Charge d'Affaires of Russia in Azerbaijan Oleg Murashev has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on January 26, 2021.

During the meeting with Murashev, the issue on the use of unacceptable expressions against the Azerbaijani state and people by Deputy of the Russian State Duma from the ruling United Russia party Vitaly Milonov in an interview with the Armenian media, was raised.

This provocative step taken by Milonov against Azerbaijan completely contradicts the existing relations at the highest level between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Milonov's statements don't reflect the official position of Moscow and that such steps are aimed at damaging relations between the two countries and hindering the implementation of the agreement reached.

