Russia’s FSB thwarts channel for smuggling explosives from Europe

The St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had thwarted a channel for smuggling and detonators from Europe into the country for potential terrorist acts.

“The terrorist weapons were transported in several packages in stages from Italy and Germany and were hidden in spare car parts,” the FSB said in a statement, News.Az reports.The FSB said that it has reached out to European special services for help in identifying the organizers and accomplices of the potential subversive terrorist acts. “So far, these requests have been met with silence,” the FSB said.The FSB opened a criminal case on facts of finding the explosives on the grounds of a crime under Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Smuggling of Explosives").

