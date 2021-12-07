Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 32,000 for first time since October 14

Russia recorded 31,096 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The number of new daily cases was below 32,000 for the first time since October 14. The total number of cases has reached 9,864,845. Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.32%.

Russia recorded 1,182 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,184 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 283,644.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.88% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 34,615 to 8,565,091 in the past 24 hours.

86.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia, the crisis center added.

News.Az