Russia’s PM Mishustin to visit China on November 3–4, meet Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China on November 3–4 for high-level talks, the Russian government announced.

Mishustin will attend the 30th regular Russia-China government meeting in Hangzhou alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang, before traveling to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit will focus on deepening trade, energy, transport, and technology cooperation, as well as boosting agricultural and industrial partnerships. Moscow says bilateral ties have reached an “unprecedentedly high” level, with China remaining Russia’s largest trade partner.

Russia and China are also advancing major energy projects, including the Power of Siberia gas pipeline and the planned Power of Siberia-2 route, while cooperation continues in nuclear power, space, and high-tech sectors.

Cultural and tourism exchanges are growing as well, with nearly 2.8 million reciprocal tourist visits in 2024 and rising academic ties. After the talks, both sides are expected to sign a joint communique and multiple cooperative agreements.

News.Az